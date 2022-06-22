Ebola is not in Ghana - GHS debunks reports

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday: “I want to use this opportunity to say there is no Ebola case in Ghana”.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said a simulation exercise about handling Ebola cases had been mistaken by the media to mean there was an outbreak in the country.

Also, the Northern regional disease surveillance officer, Mr Francis Atiagbor, said: “I am not aware that we have picked an Ebola case in the Northern Region, but what I can say for a fact is that we were doing simulation exercise on Ebola virus disease at the Public Health Emergency Management Operation Centre”.

“Simulation exercises are part of one of the requirements under international health regulations and then all countries are enjoined to regularly do simulation exercise to test their preparedness for such public health emergencies”, he noted.

Pulse Ghana

The GHS recently announced that Ghana’s COVID-19 cases are surging again.

According to the GHS, the Greater Accra Region is in the lead, with 923 active cases and the Ashanti Region has the second-highest number of cases, 47.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases was below 400 at the beginning of the month of June.

So far in 2022, there hasn’t been any COVID-19-related death, but A Joy News report says hospitals are getting filled up.