The visit forms part of the various stakeholder meetings the EC is holding to garner support ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Former president Mahama urged the EC to ensure confidence in the stakeholders regarding the provision of a level-playing field for all stakeholders.

According to him, there were issues arising from the 2016 elections that needed to be addressed going into the 2020 polls.

READ ALSO: #DroptheHypocrisy: Ghanaians descend on Bawumia for comparing his govt's achievements to NDC's

He said it was imperative that those concerns were addressed to ensure that whoever wins in 2020, it would be treated as the free expression of the will of the people of Ghana.

Mrs. Mensa told the former President that the purpose of their visit was to among other things, seek his support and partnership for the activities of the Commission.

She said it was also to bring the Commission to the doorstep of the opposition National Democratic Congress and to create a platform for dialogue.

The NDC has been in an ongoing battle with the EC since the assumption of office by the new chairperson on the modalities for the 2020 general elections.

Its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is currently facing court action for purportedly calling for a ruthless war against the EC.

Speaking at the meeting, he said it was hurtful to sometimes realised that a contribution from a political party aimed at improving the work of the Commission is considered as an act of undermining the EC.

For instance, he said the NDC’s suggestion to the EC not to rely solely on the online registration process was in good faith and was in order to make the Commission succeed “because if you succeed the whole country succeeds.”

He assured the Commission that the NDC as a party would “continue to play that pivotal role to ensure that our electoral process is enhanced.”