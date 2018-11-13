EC Commissioner seen preaching at Accra Mall bus stop

news

An Executive Member of the Electoral Commission (EC), Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, has been seen at the Accra Mall bus stop preaching the word of God.

Ms Abrefa was seen with a microphone busily preaching the word of God at the bus stop with two others supporting her.

A photo on social media shows the EC Commissioner preaching with support from two people identified as Rev. and Mrs. Obimpeh.

Ms Abrefa and the two are all members of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dome-Kwabenya in Accra.

The EC member also holds the position as a Member of the Board of Trustees of The Maker’s House Chapel International and has been instrumental in the church’s growth.

Ms Abrefa was appointed as by President Akufo-Addo in July alongside three others including current EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa as well as Samuel Tetteh and Dr Eric Bossman Asare to the Commission.

The appointment came after Charlotte Osei and three of her deputies were fired after an investigative committee instituted by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, found them guilty of stated misbehaviour.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Ms Abrefa said “been doing evangelism for God knows how long now” confirming that she was even out yesterday [Monday, November 12] to evangelise.

“...the marching orders that Jesus gave to us before He left was ‘Go ye into the world and preach the Gospel.....’ I think it's wise to place value on what God places value on because that's when you'll be bearing fruits for God.

“Remember Bible says that a tree that does not bear fruit is cut off and burnt and remember humans in the Bible are sometimes referred to as trees so we got to be useful to God...knowing that if I take care of God's own, He will take care of mine,” she added.

In Ghana, most people believe that street preachers do that for money to fill their pockets. But Miss Abrefa seems to be annulling this conception.