EC has to appear before Parliament over new voters register plans – Minority

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the briefing could help prevent controversy.

“Now that the Subsidiary Legislation Committee is doing what we call pre-laying… [maybe] the EC can appear before us next week before we adjourn so that when it comes and briefs us as a committee of the whole, then we juxtapose the two inputs and be able to see how we can find a way to solve these problems so that when the time comes, we wouldn’t be confronted with some controversial issues,” Mr. Ibrahim argued.

But the Ranking Member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, O.B. Amoah indicated that the committee has begun considering the C.I. and that it’s not necessary for the EC to be in Parliament now.

“We have almost completed the discussions. Regarding the Ghana card guarantors, we asked the EC to go back and look at it, so I don’t think there is any need to drag them here at this time,” Mr. Amoah said.

The Electoral Commission, has however, denied that it intends to compile a new register for the 2024 elections.

According to the Commission, the claims being made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that a new voters register will be compiled should be disregarded.

Pulse Ghana

Director of Electoral Services Department, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, in an interview on TV3, said the body is not compiling a new register because the one that was put together for the 2020 polls is credible.

“We are not compiling a new voters’ register. The one we compiled in 2020 is a credible one, a very good register so we are not dispensing it. But you and I are aware that people have been saying that, why don’t you roll out continues registration so that when somebody turns 18, the person goes to our offices and register.

“That is exactly what we are doing. What we are seeking to do is that, we are coming out with a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) which we have had series of Inter-Party Advisory meetings (IPAC) meetings with the political parties.”