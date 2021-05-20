EC, IPAC approve 16 proposals to reform Ghana’s elections; future polls to close at 3pm

The new resolutions included agreeing that future polls in Ghana close at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The political parties also agreed to implement a continuous voter registration exercise to enable eligible first-time voters and those who are qualified but have not been registered, to do so.

“It was also agreed that a committee be set up to deliberate on the implementation modalities for the continuous voter registration.”

“The continuous voter registration should be implemented with proof of citizenship being limited to the use of the Ghana card and Ghana passport since the guarantee system is often abused,” IPAC stated.

The committee also agreed to introduce an all-year-round voter exhibition exercise through the use of technology (SMS shortcode).

Additionally, the periodic mass verification at exhibition centres will be maintained.

IPAC also put in place a cut-off time for the continuous voter register exhibition to allow for the compilation of the register for voting on Election Day.

Other measures agreed upon are:

THE PARTICIPANTS AT THE MEETING AGREED AS FOLLOWS:

Registration

1. Implement the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise to enable citizens who turned 18 years and those who had not previously registered to do so.

2. Set up a committee to deliberate on the implementation modalities for the Continuous Voter Registration.

3. Continuous Voter Registration should be implemented with proof of citizenship being limited to the use of Ghana Card and Ghana Passport since the guarantee system is often abused.

Exhibition

1. Introduce an all-year-round Voter Exhibition Exercise through the use of technology (SMS short code). Additionally, maintain the periodic mass verification at Exhibition Centres.

2. Put in place a cut-off time for the Continuous Voter Register Exhibition to allow for the compilation of the Register for voting on Election Day.

Filing of Nominations

1. The Five (5) day period for filing of Nominations introduced in 2020 should be maintained.

2. The period set aside to enable the Political Parties to obtain signatures from their supporters should be increased.

3. The period for the Election Campaign should be defined. It should commence after the nominations are filed.

4. Encourage nominations of female and persons with disabilities (PWDs) candidates by reducing their filing fees by 50%.

Special Voting

1. Current arrangement whereby the Media, Security Services and Election Officials are allowed to apply and vote under the Special Voting period should be maintained until such time that the process is fully entrenched.

Elections 1. The polls should end at 3:00 pm instead of at 5:00 pm.

2. Certified Regional Collated Results should be announced by the Chairperson to reduce tension and suspicion. However, the Commission should state clearly the percentage of results yet to be released, etc.

Security 1. Security around elections is the responsibility of the Ghana Police Service. 2. Ghana Police Service should arrange a periodic platform to engage IPAC and other Stakeholders,

3. Ghana Police Service should provide updates on the 2020 Elections malpractices and violence.