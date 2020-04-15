According to him, the EC can operate in other areas since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is only severe in Accra and Kumasi.

The former President of the Ghana Bar Association made the suggestion while speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness news on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health officials who came into contact with Obour’s father test negative

“Our cases of the Coronavirus is not as dramatic as it is in many countries which means that we only have few pockets in the two big municipalities and few of the smaller ones,” Mr. Okudzeto said.

“So since the lockdown is not the whole of Ghana, the EC should start the registration in areas where there is no lockdown.”

Accra, Tema, Kumasi and other areas are currently enduring a partial lockdown as government aims to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

There is also currently a ban on all public gatherings, with only persons who offer essential services allowed to operate.

To this end, the EC, who had earlier begun the voters’ registration exercise in the Eastern region, has also indefinitely suspended the exercise.

The Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said the they are collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.