The one-week exercise will offer Ghanaians who registered the opportunity to verify their names on the electoral roll.

Making the announcement In Accra, Director of Elections for the Commission, Dr. Serebour Quarcoo also urged Ghanaians who registered to partake in the exhibition exercise.

“This is a new compilation so there is the need for everybody to go and check his or her particulars”.

“All should go to the centre, get a request form and show your voters’ identification card, he added.

Dr Bossman Asare

The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters.

The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise, but exceeded that target after registering 16,663,669.