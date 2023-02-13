ADVERTISEMENT
ECG and SSNIT offices closed over non-payment of property rates

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) offices at Cape Coast in the Central region have been closed by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

It is reported that the Assembly shut down the companies for defaulting payment of property rates and business operating permits since 2021 to the tune of GH¢140,000.

The assembly said ECG had not complied since 2021, while SSNIT's indebtedness dates from 2022.

According to the municipal assembly, the offices of the two essential service providers will only be reopened when the companies clear their debts.

Both offices were closed down on Monday, February 13, 2023.

