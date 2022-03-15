According to the energy distributor, KIA's current debt is about GH¢49 million, hence disconnecting them.
ECG cuts power supply to Kotoka International Airport over GH¢49m debt
A task force from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut electricity supply to the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company for its failure to pay its bills.
According to ECG, it has been working tirelessly to retrieve its debts and won't accept any excuses.
The ECG said they will only restore supply when the airways company settles at least 50 percent of its debt.
The Team Lead of the ECG's task force, Nene Shadrack said "until 50% of the amount owed is paid, power will not be restored. The disconnection affects the Airport's head office and other offices excluded Terminal 3 and others."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh