ECG disconnects power to Wontumi radio and TV over GH¢25,000 power theft

The Ashanti Regional Manager of ECG, David Asamoah said ECG will take legal action against the media organization for power theft.

"When the issue of the power theft came to my attention we negotiated for them to make an upfront payment of at least 50 percent of the total debt by the end of Wednesday 1st June 2022 but they have failed to honour their promise.

"So I even directed my task force to go and disconnect the station yesterday unfortunately I couldn’t follow it up because I didn’t go to work yesterday. I Will go to work today to ensure we disconnect them. I told the general manager yesterday when we spoke on the issue'," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

David Asamoah also denied reports that ECG has not been reluctant to make the issue public because it involves the chairman of the NPP in the region because his party is in government.