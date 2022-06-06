RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG disconnects power to Wontumi radio and TV over GH¢25,000 power theft

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana have cut power to Wontumi radio and television in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region over GH¢25,000 power theft.

Wontumi Radio
Wontumi Radio

A task force of the power service provider stormed the radio and TV station on Monday, June 6, 2022, to disconnect the media house that is owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of ECG, David Asamoah said ECG will take legal action against the media organization for power theft.

"When the issue of the power theft came to my attention we negotiated for them to make an upfront payment of at least 50 percent of the total debt by the end of Wednesday 1st June 2022 but they have failed to honour their promise.

"So I even directed my task force to go and disconnect the station yesterday unfortunately I couldn’t follow it up because I didn’t go to work yesterday. I Will go to work today to ensure we disconnect them. I told the general manager yesterday when we spoke on the issue'," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

David Asamoah also denied reports that ECG has not been reluctant to make the issue public because it involves the chairman of the NPP in the region because his party is in government.

"Though the act is criminal and thievery it's also important to apply human face when dealing with your clients because we are in business together that’s why we gave them a grace period to should commitment to settling the issue," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

