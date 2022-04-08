The disconnection exercise which is yet to be undertaken shows that the Internal Audit Agency failed to pay its indebtedness to the power distribution company.
ECG plans to disconnect power to Internal Audit Agency over GH¢545,000 debt
The Electricity Company of Ghana is taking steps to disconnect power to the Internal Audit Agency over unpaid bills.
Reports by Citi News revealed that the Internal Audit Agency owes the ECG five hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty cedis (GH¢545,740.68) as of April 1, 2022.
According to a letter dated April 7, 2022, the power distributor is asking the agency to redeem its indebtedness to avoid debt accumulation and disconnection.
The Electricity Company of Ghana has listed some 29 public and private institutions scheduled for disconnection if they fail to redeem their liabilities.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra West Region of ECG, Mary Eshun-Oppong, "some embassies, parliament, MPs, and other institutions owe the ECG."
She admonished any individual or institution that owes to make payment before the task force gets to them.
