ECG plans to disconnect power to Internal Audit Agency over GH¢545,000 debt

Reports by Citi News revealed that the Internal Audit Agency owes the ECG five hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty cedis (GH¢545,740.68) as of April 1, 2022.

According to a letter dated April 7, 2022, the power distributor is asking the agency to redeem its indebtedness to avoid debt accumulation and disconnection.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has listed some 29 public and private institutions scheduled for disconnection if they fail to redeem their liabilities.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra West Region of ECG, Mary Eshun-Oppong, "some embassies, parliament, MPs, and other institutions owe the ECG."