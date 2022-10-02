According to ECG, the power distribution company noted that consumers who were having challenges buying credits can now do so at the ending points.
ECG resolves interruption challenge with purchase of prepaid power
The management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the technical challenge that interrupted the purchase of prepaid credit has been resolved in the country.
In a statement on October 1, 2022, it said "The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved."
It urged that "Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm."
Earlier, ECG attributed the intermittent power interruption to a technical challenge and is working tirelessly to resolve the issue.
The utility service provider is now able to sell credit at its district offices after some disruption to its prepaid metering systems that left customers stranded.
Customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western, and Volta Regions can visit ECG district offices to purchase electricity.
ECG assured customers on its prepaid metering systems that its team "is working progressively to rectify the technical anomaly which affected the purchase of electricity."
Some electricity consumers have been counting their losses, with some saying their businesses have been affected negatively following their inability to purchase electricity.
