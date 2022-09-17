RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG summons MP for Lower Manya Krobo for illegal power consumption

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Member of Parliament for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Teye Larbi, has been summoned by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This is in relation to the illegal consumption of power, which was discovered following an operation by the ECG task force.

According to a report by Citi News, the legislator and 14 other customers living in Kpong-Lorlornyor have been summoned by ECG.

The report suggests the perpetrators vacated their homes when they got wind of the ECG task force’s operation.

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah, has since confirmed that Mr. Teye Larbi has been served him a writ of summons.

“As part of ECG’s operational activities, we monitor our operations every now and then. In Odumase, we realised that the MP for the Lower Manya Krobo constituency had also connected illegally,” she said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“This issue came up earlier and we followed up on it. He reported a case of theft of two of his meters. We asked for a police report and we are still handling that. As things stand those two apartments were supposed to be disconnected”.

“We realised that those two apartments still have power. Upon further investigation on the field we realised that he has four meters.

“ECG considered this an illegal connection. We did not meet the MP in the house though, but we have served him a writ of summons. We urge all our customers to be responsible in their dealings as the law empowers us to prosecute such cases,” she added.

Emmanuel Ayamga
