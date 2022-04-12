ECG threatens to disconnect power to the University of Ghana over GH¢33m debt

The exercise is aimed at cleaning ECG's debt data as well as recovering monies that customers owe the power service provider.

Reports stated that the University has two metering systems and it owes GH¢10,926,147.53 and GH¢22,102,459.04 on both meters.

Accra-based Citi News reports said their sources disclosed that the last payment the university made was about GH¢10.5 million in January 2021.

Last week, Pulse.com.gh reported that the power suppliers took steps to disconnect power to the Internal Audit Agency over unpaid bills.

Reports stated that the Internal Audit Agency owes the ECG five hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty cedis (GH¢545,740.68) as of April 1, 2022.

According to a letter dated April 7, 2022, the power distributor is asking the agency to redeem its indebtedness to avoid debt accumulation and disconnection.