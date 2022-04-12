This comes after the ECG notified some state institutions in the country that their power supply will be cut.
ECG threatens to disconnect power to the University of Ghana over GH¢33m debt
The University of Ghana is likely to be plunged into total darkness in the next 72-hours should it fail to settle its debt with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
The exercise is aimed at cleaning ECG's debt data as well as recovering monies that customers owe the power service provider.
Reports stated that the University has two metering systems and it owes GH¢10,926,147.53 and GH¢22,102,459.04 on both meters.
Accra-based Citi News reports said their sources disclosed that the last payment the university made was about GH¢10.5 million in January 2021.
Last week, Pulse.com.gh reported that the power suppliers took steps to disconnect power to the Internal Audit Agency over unpaid bills.
Reports stated that the Internal Audit Agency owes the ECG five hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty cedis (GH¢545,740.68) as of April 1, 2022.
According to a letter dated April 7, 2022, the power distributor is asking the agency to redeem its indebtedness to avoid debt accumulation and disconnection.
The Electricity Company of Ghana has listed some 29 public and private institutions scheduled for disconnection if they fail to redeem their liabilities.
