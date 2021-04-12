ECG to commence mass disconnections to recover debts

REVENUE MOBILISATION EXERCISE

Pulse Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilisation exercise, effective 12th April, 2021.

The exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears. All customers who owe ECG are therefore advised to pay up their bills.

Revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards, thus customers are strongly advised to inspect their ID cards before allowing them into their premises to avoid imposters. All necessary Covid-19 protocols will be observed by our officials.