ECG to commence mass disconnections to recover debts

Evans Annang

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), will from Monday, April 12, embark on a nationwide revenue mobilization programme.

This exercise will focus primarily on customers who owe bills.

In a statement by ECG, failure to settle bills by defaulters will lead to disconnections.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilization exercise, effective 12th April 2021”, the statement said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

REVENUE MOBILISATION EXERCISE

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilisation exercise, effective 12th April, 2021.

The exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears. All customers who owe ECG are therefore advised to pay up their bills.

Revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards, thus customers are strongly advised to inspect their ID cards before allowing them into their premises to avoid imposters. All necessary Covid-19 protocols will be observed by our officials.

Customers may visit the nearest ECG office, call our contact centre on 0302611611, or visit our social media handles via @ECGghOfficial for further enquiries.

Help ECG to serve you better.

