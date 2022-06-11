According to the ECG, it will conduct an audit of all meters.
ECG to publish names of Ghanaians and companies engaged in power theft
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said it will publish the names of persons who steal electrical energy in the country.
As half of this area survey, it famous that groups of ECG officials shall be deployed to replace buyer data.
"ECG acknowledged that the officials are going to audit post-paid prospects who've meters but don't obtain payments in addition to prepaid prospects who don't buy electrical energy credit," it said.
ECG in a statement said they may even look out for patrons whose meters are defective and likewise, prospects who've bypassed or tampered with their meters and are due to this fact not paying for the complete value of power utilization.
Aside from that, the officials of ECG may examine prospects who've engaged in any kind of electrical illegality.
The ECG has, due to this fact, given prospects a "MORATORIUM of one month, beginning June 7, to July 6, 2022, to report to our District/Regional offices for rectification of the above issues."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh