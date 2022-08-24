Economic hardship under Nana Addo killing Ghanaians than COVID-19 — Ofosu Ampofo

He said "Right now we have an economic-hardship pandemic which is even killing more people than COVID. We have always known about the President visiting our homes to say 'fellow Ghanaians'.

"But now the problem we have is more than COVID. [That is], the challenges we’re having, [and] the stress in the system. The pressure is killing people. The current economic hardship has even given people high blood pressure."

But Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has an abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

Pulse Ghana

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Above all, I continue to have an abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part, and I urge all of you gathered here to have that same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored. The Battle is the Lord's!!" he said.

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

He stated that his goal, since coming into office, has been to help improve the living standards of the Ghanaians.

"The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown its hands up in despair at this development. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020," he said.