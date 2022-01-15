Dr. Adutwum, who is the Member of Parliament for the area is funding tuition, accommodation and feeding of all the students during their stay in school.
Education Minister funds 61 students to study medicine and engineering at the university
Dr. Yaw Adutwum, the Minister of Education has enrolled sixty-one (61) students from Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region to study medicine and engineering courses at the university.
These freshmen will be studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University among others.
According to the Minister, this forms part of his vision to ensure Bosomtwe area gets 100 engineers within the next ten years.
This latest number of sixty-one students adds to the already thirty students studying engineering since last year from the district.
Dr. Adutwum in addition gave each student a laptop, fees, boarding, feeding, and transportation among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh