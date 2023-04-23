Efforts are afoot to evacuate Ghanaian nationals trapped in Sudan - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration assured that "the Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to Sudan is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate is coordinating the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia."

The Sudanese armed forces are currently at a clash with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with deadly casualties recorded in the past week.

See the full statement below:

EVACUATION OF GHANAIAN NATIONALS FROM SUDAN

ACCRA, 23RD APRIL, 2023

In the past week, the Republic of Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

Khartoum, the capital, has been the epicenter of the clashes with civilians being most affected. Several Ghanaian nationals, particularly students, have been affected by the conflict. Ghana’s Honorary Consulate in Khartoum reports that all of our nationals are safe.

The Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to Sudan, working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate are coordinating the evacuation of our nationals, and plans are currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.

The government wishes to assure the general public, in particular, the families and acquaintances of Ghanaians in Sudan that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until they arrive in Ghana.