Efia Odo, others released from custody over #FixTheCountry protests

Speaking to the media after her release, Efia Odo explained what happened. “I was inside the courtroom and the judge called for a recess that we should come back at 1:30 to get our final verdict. So, as I came outside, obviously a lot of campaigners were outside to support and they wanted to take pictures.”

“I am a public figure and they wanted to show their support. A lot of commotion was going on and all of a sudden we see police come with their guns as if we were criminals and they just aggressively pulled us in,” she further told journalists.

In the substantive case, the judge ruled that the conveners can go ahead and demonstrate.

Pulse Ghana

According to the court the application is considered moot because the date for the intended demonstration had elapsed.