Efia Odo, others released from custody over #FixTheCountry protests

Evans Annang

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo and fifteen other protesters of the #FixTheCountry campaign have been released by the police.

Efia Odo released
Efia Odo released

They were arrested after storming the Accra High Court to support the conveners of the protests in a case against the police.

Speaking to the media after her release, Efia Odo explained what happened. “I was inside the courtroom and the judge called for a recess that we should come back at 1:30 to get our final verdict. So, as I came outside, obviously a lot of campaigners were outside to support and they wanted to take pictures.”

“I am a public figure and they wanted to show their support. A lot of commotion was going on and all of a sudden we see police come with their guns as if we were criminals and they just aggressively pulled us in,” she further told journalists.

In the substantive case, the judge ruled that the conveners can go ahead and demonstrate.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

According to the court the application is considered moot because the date for the intended demonstration had elapsed.

Presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeetey, added the converners could go ahead and demonstrate but must go through the laid down procedure by writing to the police.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

