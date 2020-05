Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

In a Twitter post saluting Muslims on the occasion, Mahama prayed that Allah protects Ghanaians from COVID-19 as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

He said "May Allah protect us from COVID-19, grant us good health & accept our prayers."

He also advised Muslims to adhere to health protocols to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.