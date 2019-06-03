As Muslims get set to celebrate the end of the Holy fasting month of Ramadan on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, recorded an upsurge of travellers to different destinations in the country and abroad.

The Federal Government declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, 2019 as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-il-Fitr celebration.

The celebration will mark the end of a month-long fast by Muslims around the globe, subject to sighting of the moon for the next month of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more passengers booked flights to different parts of the country because of the holiday for the celebration.

The domestic route seemed to have received more passengers than the international terminal, while departures saw more passengers than arrivals.

An airline official who pleaded anonymity said that majority of the domestic airlines were fully booked since Sunday, adding that prices of tickets also varied, depending on the time of booking.

He explained that passengers who booked some weeks or days ahead pay less than those who booked a day earlier or bought tickets over the counter.

He added that “most seats for today (Monday) are fully booked and what we have is not necessarily price hike but a normal thing during festive periods.

“If you book ahead like a week or two weeks ago, you will definitely pay less than somebody who booked yesterday or today, irrespective of destination.”

On the readiness of airports for the festive period, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said all airports were ready to play host to travellers.

Yakubu said that the VIP Protocol lounges at the terminals in Lagos and Abuja airports had been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to customers as part of efforts to ensure seamless operations.

She added that facilities across the nation’s airports were functioning optimally, while upgraded security and other logistics to handle expected increase in passenger traffic in and around airports were ready.

According to her, new directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones, at airports.

She said “airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.

“While we advise the public and intended travellers to make early preparations toward completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that receiving dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited.

“Anyone found wanting will be prohibited.”