Eid ul-Fitr COVID-19 protocols: Pray in mosques - Chief Imam to Muslims

Muslims across the country preparing to celebrate the 2021 Eid ul-Fitr have been urged to observe this year's congregational prayers in mosques where Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) are held.

Muslims pray
Muslims pray Pulse Ghana

According to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, this is due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols set out by the government on public gatherings.

In a statement, it said "this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and celebration cannot be observed in large congregation at bigger squares and parks, as it used to be.

"Muslims are, therefore, advised to hold their Eid Prayers at Jummah Mosques in various communities and localities."

Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu
Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu ece-auto-gen

The statement encouraged strict adherence to safety protocols, especially during the Eid prayers and celebrations.

Eid celebrates the end of fasting and traditionally consists of prayer and social gatherings with family and friends.

Social distancing that has been achieved by staying at home for Ramadan remains important and Eid ul-Fitr provides a moment to reflect upon this hard work so far and celebrate the resilience and sacrifices that have been made by all Muslim communities thus far.

