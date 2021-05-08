Eid ul-Fitr COVID-19 protocols: Pray in mosques - Chief Imam to Muslims

In a statement, it said "this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and celebration cannot be observed in large congregation at bigger squares and parks, as it used to be.

"Muslims are, therefore, advised to hold their Eid Prayers at Jummah Mosques in various communities and localities."

The statement encouraged strict adherence to safety protocols, especially during the Eid prayers and celebrations.

Eid celebrates the end of fasting and traditionally consists of prayer and social gatherings with family and friends.