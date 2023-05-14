Eight persons arrested by Police at the NDC primaries for various offenses

Specifically, suspect Yaro Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters, while Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting center at the same constituency.

Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting center during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting center for personation, while at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.

Five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigation.

Meanwhile, the attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region. A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinizing her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of the election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.