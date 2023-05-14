Breaking news:
Eight persons arrested by Police at the NDC primaries for various offenses

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police have arrested eight (8) suspects throughout the country for various election-related offenses and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, 13th April 2023.

The suspects, Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani, and Bejando Emmanuel, were arrested at their various voting centers across four constituencies in the country.

Specifically, suspect Yaro Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters, while Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting center at the same constituency.

Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting center during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting center for personation, while at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.

Five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigation.

Meanwhile, the attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region. A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinizing her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of the election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.

The Police would like to assure the public of its commitment to ensuring, peace, security, law, and order at all times.

