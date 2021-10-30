Kaaka's family petitions PIPS over alleged misconduct of police

The brother of the late Kaaka, Nafiu Mohammed, said the findings and recommendations of the committee are completely problematic.

He said "Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations."

"We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies," he added.

However, the family said allegations of corruption against Kaaka's mother by the three-member committee cast aspersions on the integrity of the police, and that should also be investigated.

A statement from the family read "the petition brought is to initiate an inquiry into the allegations of criminal and professional misconduct made against the Ejura police, in order that the necessary criminal and administrative sanctions may be applied."