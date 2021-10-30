RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kaaka's family petitions PIPS over alleged misconduct of police

Kojo Emmanuel

The family of the late social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed who was attacked by assailants at Ejura has the Police Intelligence and Police Professional Standards (PIPS) to conduct an inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the Ejura violence.

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed
Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

Earlier, the family said the report released by the three-member committee of inquiry into the violence is full of "factual inaccuracies".

The brother of the late Kaaka, Nafiu Mohammed, said the findings and recommendations of the committee are completely problematic.

He said "Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations."

"We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies," he added.

However, the family said allegations of corruption against Kaaka's mother by the three-member committee cast aspersions on the integrity of the police, and that should also be investigated.

A statement from the family read "the petition brought is to initiate an inquiry into the allegations of criminal and professional misconduct made against the Ejura police, in order that the necessary criminal and administrative sanctions may be applied."

Copies of the petition have also been sent to the Inspector-General of Police; Attorney-General; and the Minister for Interior.

