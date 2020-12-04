According to the teachers, the government has been not been consistent with claims on the number of teachers who have been paid the arrears.

Mathias Tulasi, the spokesperson of the aggrieved teachers addressing the press in Ho on Wednesday, November 2, 2020, said over 63,000 teachers have still not been paid.

He said "President Nana Addo said that 95% of the legacy arrears were [paid]. But when the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Prempeh addressed a conference of NPP Teachers Network here in Ho, he also mentioned that 91% of the legacy arrears were cleared. These contradictory positions by our leaders only show how deceptive this government has been as far as the intention to pay the legitimately owed legacy arrears to the affected teachers are concerned.

John Mahama

"The fact remains that we still have over 63,000 teachers across the country owed the legacy arrears. Their statements are not only false and misleading but a deliberate attempt by this government to deny the affected teachers what is due us."

The teachers numbering about 300 persons stated that several attempts to get the government to heed their calls have proven futile adding that the John Mahama-led government showed a great deal of commitment towards the payment of the legacy arrears before leaving power in 2017.

They promised that they trust Mahama after winning the December 7 polls to pay their monies.

"We want to put on record that if John Mahama hadn’t lost the 2016 election, all teachers owed would have been paid. This is because some of our colleagues were paid in full while the rest were being verified for payment before he lost the elections.

"At this juncture, we have nothing to do but to call on all the over 63,000 affected teachers to work assiduously for John Dramani Mahama to come back to power and pay our salary arrears because the Nana Addo led government is not ready to do so, the reason they keep peddling untruth," the spokesperson added.