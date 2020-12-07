The two constituencies have come under the spotlight after it emerged that some officials had torn President Akufo-Addo out of the ballot paper before handing it over to voters.

EC official tears President Akufo-Addo out before handing ballot paper to voters

A photo that has since gone viral shows the ballot paper booklet with the president’s cropped out.

In a statement, the EC said it has identified the persons behind the act and has removed them from the polling stations.

“The Commission, working with the Ghana Police Service, has identified the suspected Officers and removed them from post pending further investigations,” the statement added.

Ghanaians across the country are today, Monday, December 7, 2020, going to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament (MPs).