Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, he said Parliament took a cue from the 2012 election petition in order for such cases not to be dragged out.

He explained that, by legislation, Parliament has provided a timeframe for the courts to resolve all post-election concerns.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The NDC officially filed the suit on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, saying it had audited the results of the election.

The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful re-election after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

Watch Yoni Kulendi’s explanation of the petition process below: