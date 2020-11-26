The NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, earlier disclosed that the taskforce will collaborate with the state police to monitor the elections.

Christened the Citizens’ Arrest Task Force, he said the taskforce will be deployed across the 275 constituencies of the country and will effect citizen arrests if necessary.

Mr. Ankrah further stated that members of the taskforce will “hand over any suspicious characters” to the Police, adding that the NDC is only interested in ensuring peace on election day.

Peter Mac Manu

However, reacting to this, the Campaign Manager of the NPP, Peter Mac-Manu, said it will be illegal to set up any taskforce for the election.

“This is what I call the Kejetia tactics, where the thief will shout at another person as the thief. This is what they have intended to do to commit thievery in the course of the election because they have signed to commit to peace,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“That is why they called on the Electoral Commission to tag security forces with their names and numbers. So what kind of people are they going to bring? And does the law allow for that kind of action in this country? The vigilante law bans that.”

“So for me, they are going to put themselves in trouble against the law. I will advise them to put a stop to that and allow the election to go on in a peaceful and civil manner and allow the election security task force formed under the leadership of the IGP to do their election security work,” Mr. Mac-Manu.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service warned last month that no private security firms will be entertained at the polling stations.

Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, said only officers deployed by state security agencies and officials of the Electoral Commission will be in charge of election management.

“These duties shall be performed by uniformed personnel of all the security agencies. Anybody who is not in uniform is unauthorised – private security agencies are not part of it [election management],” Dr. Gariba said this during a forum organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.