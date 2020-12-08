Ghanaians across the country cast their votes yesterday, Monday, December 7, 2020, but collation is still ongoing.

Interestingly, though, both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC has moved to claim victory in the presidential polls.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

But speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Sammy Gyamfi said figures collated by the NDC shows that Mahama is winning.

According to him, the NDC is looking at winning about 140 parliamentary seats across the country.

“Mahama is winning, he’s leading,” Sammy Gyamfi said, while accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of scheming with the NPP to rig the election.