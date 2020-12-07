Speaking to JoyNews’ Bernice Abu-Baidoo, correspondent Kofi Agyei said the perpetrators were aiming for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Phyllis Koryoo Okunor.

But the she further said that the attempt to attack the parliamentary candidate failed.

According an eye witness account the tugs came in a black Land Cruiser SUV and they stopped in front of a Saloon KIA Saloon occupied by their target and began to shoot.

“The men were using AK47. I know that from what the police use every day, it is similar to that.”

“We had to run for our lives. We didn’t know where to go and as we speak now there is confusion everywhere,” he said.

Unfortunately, two out of five people in the KIA saloon car sustained injuries.

Voting has ended in most parts of the country and counting is underway.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission had indicated that the presidential election will be declared within 24 hours after the election, unlike previous polls that it took about 72 hours before the declaration.