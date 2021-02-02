Dr. Kpessa-Whyte will take his turn as the star witness of the petitioner, Johnson Asiedu Nketia concluded his turn yesterday.

John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner, presented Mr. Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the star witness and Dr. Kpessa-Whyte.

The court this morning expected to admit the testimony of Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte as 2nd Witness for the petitioner, who will go on to be examined by lawyers for the Electoral Commission and the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

From the proceedings at the Supreme Court yesterday, the legal team of the 2nd respondent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pointed out flaws in the petition.

According to them, lawyer Akoto Ampaw did this through his cross-examination of General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

I never said Mahama won 2020 elections – Asiedu Nketia challenges video evidence

“We are of the view that today has been a big day in court and the big word today is ‘exposed’. You would notice that counsel on our side spent a lot of time exposing the inconsistencies and sometimes the outright falsehoods that have been put out by the petitioner (Mr. Mahama) and the witness who was in the witness box today", Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said to the press.

"So when you juxtapose the earlier claims that they won and now what they are saying in the witness box today that they don’t know who won, you will realise there’s a discrepancy…One of the first things that the counsel on our side sort to do today was to expose the inconsistencies and sometimes outright falsehood by the petitioner and the witness,” he added.