The NDC maintains that the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were flawed.

The party has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking the court to order for a re-run of the presidential election.

It will be recalled that a similar petition was filed at the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the 2012 presidential election, which was won by John Mahama and the NDC.

There’s been some similarities in the court process so far, with Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte testifying in court.

During the 2012 election petition, Gloria Akuffo proposed a theory which suggested the court would deduct votes from both the petitioner and the respondent.

In her view, votes recorded at polling stations without biometric registration should be nullified.

