In a memo announcing the exercise, the Electoral Commission said the window will last up till 8th March.

According to the memo issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Samuel Tetteh, the transfer is for applicants contesting for political parties primaries.

Interested applicants, the memo revealed, dated February 8, 2019, are expected to apply to the district electoral officers.

READ ALSO: There will be chaos in 2020 if.... - NDC

It instructed district electoral officers to ensure that applicants meet the requirements in relation to the transfer of votes as follows: must be a registered voter, must have registered in a district other than the one in which he/she currently resides, must provide physical proof of residence.

The VMS is the central data management system which depurates legacy databases to deliver an accurate voter database