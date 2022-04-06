Electricity and water tariff to be reviewed in July — PURC announces

The Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, said it is currently reviewing tariff proposals received from various utility companies and will make an announcement in July 2022.

He said "This year is a major tariff review year. Before we start, we develop guidelines, and in these guidelines, we go around to engage utilities, consumers, and other groups after which we ask utilities to submit proposals. These proposals have been submitted. In coming out with the tariff, we look at the proposals, we look at microeconomic indicators, exchange rates, and others. We look at customer services, which is how utilities over the period have also responded to customer concerns.

"Let me add that this year PURC is going to start publishing what we call the Ghana Utility Performance Index looking at the regional performance based on customer satisfaction and the number of indicators. So we look at all these things before we come out with the tariff. Where we are now is that all utilities have submitted their proposals to PURC. We have started doing the initial analysis, and as we speak, it will be very difficult to tell you whether it will go up or come down, but we hope to announce the tariff in July," he told Citi TV.