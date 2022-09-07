RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ellembelle DCE arrested over missing excavator

Evans Annang

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh has been arrested by the police in relation to some missing excavators in the district.

He was arrested with three other people for obstruction during the retrieval of one of the excavators.

The excavator was found on Tuesday after “days of intelligence operations”, police said in a statement.

“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.”

Police claim Kwasi Bonzoh “organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.”

“Investigation continues to recover the other excavator and arrest all those behind it to face justice,” police added in the statement.

These arrests comes days after Mr Bonzo, his personal assistant, and one other person were placed under police investigation for the disappearance of two mining excavators in the district.

Sources say Wednesday’s arrest ensued when the DCE caught wind that the police had recovered an excavator similar to what had been reported missing.

He moved in to supposedly identify the earthmoving equipment in the early hours of the day.

