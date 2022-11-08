Ellembelle DCE is neck deep in galamsey — NPP youth petitions Nana Addo

In a petition, the group called on the President to sack Kwasi Bonzoh from office with immediate effect to save the image of the NPP.

"We can authoritatively say that our DCE, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh is neck deep in the galamsey activities which have destroyed some water bodies in the district, something your government is trying so hard to fight. This is public knowledge as some of the galamsey kingpins are living under his roof," it said.

It added that the DCE who is the head of the District Security Council with all the political powers will "allow galamsey activities to flourish day and night for months at a distance less than half Km from his office."

This comes after two excavators used for galamsey ceased by Kwasi Bonzo and kept under the watch of the Ellembelle police command in the Western Region have gone missing in September.

The DCE handed the excavators to the police only to discover they had vanished from the police premises the next day.

The DCE narrating the incident said after the excavators were left at the police station, the police command initially said they were no police officers to guard the excavators but later said he would provide two officers under the condition that they guard it till 6 pm.