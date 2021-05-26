Elmina: Angry residents arrest notorious cable thief; tie him to metal pole

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the angry residents stripped him naked and tied him to a light pole.

The suspect, who gave his name as Joe Mensah, is said to be notorious for stealing cables within the Elmina township.

Pulse Ghana

The report suggest he is already on the Police’s wanted list after previously cutting cables belonging to some radio stations.

“I heard a noise at the cell tower around 2 am and decided to go and check what was happening only to see him cutting out the cables and when I questioned him, he said he has been sent by MTN to come over and work on a fault,” one of the residents is quoted as saying.

“Unconvinced with the answer given by the suspect, I started raising an alarm which prompted the thief to run. But around 5 am Tuesday morning, the suspect came back to pick up his tools and the cables he had already cut and this time he was chased, caught and tied to the metal bars around the tower till daybreak.”