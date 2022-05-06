Elon Musk can't buy Ghana but settle our GDP debt — Kweku Baako

But Kweku Baako said Elon Musk cannot buy Ghana after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion and still have some money left irrespective of the wealth accrued by the tech entrepreneur.

"Is he that rich? $44 billion from one man. I just can't believe it but he cannot buy Ghana. It is not possible. That one is a fallacy. I've read on social media that he can buy Ghana but he cannot. Maybe he can settle our debts but he can't buy Ghana. We are priceless. You can’t value us in monetary terms," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.