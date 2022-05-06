Earlier, Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah, wants Elon Musk to buy the African continent and fire all of its leaders.
Elon Musk can't buy Ghana but settle our GDP debt — Kweku Baako
The Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has reacted to Ghanaians appealing to tech entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk, to buy the country.
The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil also made a passionate appeal after the billionaire acquired Twitter from Twitter Inc. at $44 billion.
Kofi Bentil revealed that the billionaire was worth more than Ghana's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), therefore, he has the capacity to buy the country.
But Kweku Baako said Elon Musk cannot buy Ghana after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion and still have some money left irrespective of the wealth accrued by the tech entrepreneur.
He said Elon Musk can settle Ghana's debt but cannot put a value on the country Ghana.
"Is he that rich? $44 billion from one man. I just can't believe it but he cannot buy Ghana. It is not possible. That one is a fallacy. I've read on social media that he can buy Ghana but he cannot. Maybe he can settle our debts but he can't buy Ghana. We are priceless. You can’t value us in monetary terms," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.
