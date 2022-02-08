The bailiff, Joshua Baming, in an affidavit, said he arrived at the embattled NDC MP's office at Job 600, Parliament House where he introduced himself and declared his reason for the visit.
Embattled Assin North MP's bodyguard throws bailiff out of his office
A bailiff who was charged to give court documents to the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson has said he was thrown out of the lawmaker's office by a bodyguard.
Quayson, however, accordingly refused to entertain him and asked his personal assistant to show the bailiff out.
According to the bailiff, the inability of the personal assistant to see him, only got Gyakye ordering his bodyguard to throw him out.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed its Registrar, Matthew Antiaye, to submit a detailed report on an alleged assault and manhandling of the bailiff by the MP's bodyguard.
The Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the Assin North constituency.
Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against James Quayson, the MP's challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court's jurisdiction was properly invoked.
On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.
He contended that the MP was not eligible on the basis that at the time he [Quayson] filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.
