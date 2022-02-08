Embattled Assin North MP's bodyguard throws bailiff out of his office

Quayson, however, accordingly refused to entertain him and asked his personal assistant to show the bailiff out.

According to the bailiff, the inability of the personal assistant to see him, only got Gyakye ordering his bodyguard to throw him out.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed its Registrar, Matthew Antiaye, to submit a detailed report on an alleged assault and manhandling of the bailiff by the MP's bodyguard.

The Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the Assin North constituency.

Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against James Quayson, the MP's challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court's jurisdiction was properly invoked.

On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.