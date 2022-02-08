RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Embattled Assin North MP's bodyguard throws bailiff out of his office

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A bailiff who was charged to give court documents to the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson has said he was thrown out of the lawmaker's office by a bodyguard.

James Quayson
James Quayson

The bailiff, Joshua Baming, in an affidavit, said he arrived at the embattled NDC MP's office at Job 600, Parliament House where he introduced himself and declared his reason for the visit.

Recommended articles

Quayson, however, accordingly refused to entertain him and asked his personal assistant to show the bailiff out.

According to the bailiff, the inability of the personal assistant to see him, only got Gyakye ordering his bodyguard to throw him out.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed its Registrar, Matthew Antiaye, to submit a detailed report on an alleged assault and manhandling of the bailiff by the MP's bodyguard.

The Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the Assin North constituency.

Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against James Quayson, the MP's challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court's jurisdiction was properly invoked.

On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.

He contended that the MP was not eligible on the basis that at the time he [Quayson] filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘It's not over’ – Sekondi-Takoradi MCE speaks after suspension

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin Issah

Abdul Mumin Issa: Secondi-Takoradi MCE suspended by Akufo-Addo over assault of policeman

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul-Mumin Issah in court today

Former President Kuffour allegedly blocks major road estate project

Road blocked for estate project (Source: Starrfm.com.gh)

Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Kusi-Boafo