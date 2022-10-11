Ending galamsey should be part of the bailout conditions from the IMF – Odike

According to him, this will quicken government’s commitment to rooting out the menace.

“We (UPP) want this to be part of the conditions, the strings attached to the bailout. I am imploring the IMF to bring galamsey issues as part of the conditionalities to secure this bailout.

“This will push the government harder to take decisive decisions to mitigate this menace. The United Nations Security Council too must come in”, he said.

Mr Odike also added that his outfit, the United Progressive Party, is making plans to file a petition to the IMF and other international stakeholders to draw their attention to the illegal mining crisis in Ghana.

The comments by the UPP founder come in the wake of recent agitations about the effects of illegal mining and how government is being lackadaisical in addressing the problem.

Relatedly, an Accra High Court, today, denied bail to Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang and three other accomplices.

According to the court, the four suspects should be in the custody of the National Investigations Bureau till the trial starts.

By the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.