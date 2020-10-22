The president said this on Thursday night when he made a national broadcast to address the ENDSARS protests in the country.

Since the ENDSARS protests started on Sunday, October 4, 2020, Nigerians have been calling on the president to address the nation on the agitations of Nigerian youths on police brutality and good governance.

The protest snowballed into a full blown crisis on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when a group of soldiers invaded the Lekki toll gate protest ground and shot at peaceful protesters.

The incident degenerated to destructions of properties in Lagos as arsonists and hoodlums defied curfew to loot and set public and private properties on fire.

Despite the unrest in the state, the president failed to address the nation until two days after.

However, in his speech on Thursday, Buhari while acknowledging the youths’ rights to protest and demand good governance, also urged members of international community to seek to know the facts available before taking positions on issues.

He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

It will be recalled that while Buhari was silent on the attack on peaceful protesters in Lagos by soldiers, the government of the United States of America condemned the incident and called on the president to immediately investigate the Lekki shooting.

Former United States presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, also made a public appeal to President Buhari and the Nigerian Army to end the killing of peaceful protesters.

According to Amnesty International, not less than 12 young Nigerians were killed by a team of police and soldiers in Lekki and Alausa protests ground on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.