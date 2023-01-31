TV, fan, computer, 17 other used appliances Energy Commission has banned from entering Ghana

In a statement, it added that the move will also save the economy by reducing electricity demand which necessitates additional generation capacity with its associated fuel cost.

The commission has asked the general public and importers of the affected items to comply with the ban, saying the implementation will protect the environment and safeguard the health of citizens from air pollution as well as save consumers from buying unsuitable appliances that consume high electricity.

Air conditioners, Rice cookers, Television sets, Comfort fans and clothes washing machines are on the list the banned products.

Meanwhile, the importers of the said products are up in arms with the Energy Commission, calling for a lift of the ban. According to them, the importation of the affected products gives them livelihood, hence their ban will amount to taking food from their mouth.

Read the statement from the Energy Commission below:

