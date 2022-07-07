Energy Minister meets Krobo chiefs over soldiers installing prepaid meters

The Minister during the meeting cautioned the chiefs against untoward public pronouncements as a new phase of engagement started.

He has, however, expressed disappointment at the protracted nature of the impasse.

He said: "Be circumspect in your public pronouncements as inflammatory languages have the potential of affecting negatively the peace-building process. I have no doubt that the peace we have started will end this unfortunate friction that has proven to be counter-productive to both sides."

"Violence must never be the route to solving differences in a country like Ghana where respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability is very much upheld.

"I made it clear that the ECG is for all Ghanaians and thus exists to provide efficient and reliable service delivery to all Ghanaians including the people of Krobo. It is, thus, imperative that there is absolute harmony between the company and the people," he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence was ordered by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament to stop the use of soldiers for the installation of prepaid meters in Kroboland.

The ECG has justified the use of military personnel during the exercise.

The deployment was because previous attempts at introducing prepaid meters in the enclave caused a rift between residents and workers of ECG, with a case where ECG officials were physically assaulted in the past.