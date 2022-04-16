RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Energy Minister Opoku Prempeh donates GH¢20,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (MP), has donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to the Apiate Support Fund.

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh
This was made known to the press by the Chairman of the Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee.

Recommended articles

Dr. Prempeh's donation "is part of the collective effort by Ghanaians in the nation-building agenda," she said.

She thanked the Minister for his kind gesture towards the Apiate Support Fund and further called on other Ministers to emulate the Minister and generously donate their quota to the support fund.

Apiate explosion
The Apiate Support Fund was established to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, who were affected by an explosion that occurred in the community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The Fund is purposely to raise funds to among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.

