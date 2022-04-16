Energy Minister Opoku Prempeh donates GH¢20,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Dr. Prempeh's donation "is part of the collective effort by Ghanaians in the nation-building agenda," she said.

She thanked the Minister for his kind gesture towards the Apiate Support Fund and further called on other Ministers to emulate the Minister and generously donate their quota to the support fund.

Pulse Ghana

The Apiate Support Fund was established to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, who were affected by an explosion that occurred in the community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.