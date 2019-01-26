He called on MMDAs to also provide technically support to the cause of ensuring discipline in the area of sanitation by ensuring that qualified waste management contractors are engaged to collect and lift domestic and public waste to its final disposal site.

Apostle Gakpetor was launching the church’s Environmental Care Campaign at Kokomlemle in Accra. He commended Zoomlion Ghana Ltd for their concerted efforts in helping the church with needed equipment, logistics and workforce to support the programme in the area.

A Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Mr. Adams Mohammed Mahama told the gathering that the Environmental Services Providers Association (ESPA) this year is implementing a project called “Pick it up” whereby members of the society are expected to pick every refuse they find anywhere during their day to day activities.

According to him Zoomlion specifically together with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are collaborating to distribute one million bins nationwide to household to stop the haphazard littering in our towns and cities under the “One Household one bin” project.

Mr. Mahama said due to the importance of the one million bin project his outfit has procured a loan facility of Ten Million United States Dollars to produce quality waste bins through a subsidiary of Zoomlion Universal Plastic Product and Recycling Ltd (UPPR) also here in Ghana.

Representing the La Dadekotopong Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Gladys Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey was the Municipal Public Relations Officer, Mr. Davis Nii Amaa Ollenna. He said the assembly was engaged in educating the public on education, health and environmental sanitation to ensure healthy and meaningful lifestyles of the citizenry.

He urged religious leaders not only to educate and encourage people on environmental cleanliness as is in the scriptures which he said has even clearly saying “Practice environmental cleanliness at home and in public for the younger generation to adapt as a means on learning”.