Entrepreneurship: Ghanaian female barber charges GH¢650 for 1 haircut

This is the story of a Denmark-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Georgina, who resigned from her well-paying job as a dental hygienist to start her business and work as a hairstylist in Copenhagen.

Georgina said she was nine-years-old when she immigrated to Denmark to live with her parents and has been in the Northern European country for 31 years.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she disclosed that her job as a dental hygienist was lucrative, but she wanted to venture into a new field.

She recalled that at age 14, she was good at braiding the hair of family members and church members adding that life is good in Denmark.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur has been running her business alone for 16 years.