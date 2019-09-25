He said the rationale behind its establishment hasn't been fulfilled in the last nine years.

Speaking during the launch of the Strategic Plan of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra, the Senior Minister said nine years after the establishment EOCO, the organization needs to do more to fulfill its mandate.

He added that the seeming politicization of crime hinders the fight against corruption.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo

“The establishment of EOCO was specifically to fight corruption and I don’t think they have succeeded and therefore this is a reminder to the institution that we are still expecting to play a very key role in the fight against corruption.”

“The whole country is now divided on NPP and NDC actions and people defend wrong based on political colour, we cannot fight corruption that way, a crime is a crime and we must approach from that angle,” the former Finance Minister said.