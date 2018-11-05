news

The Regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in the Eastern Region has been suspended for some remarks he made about the government.

Fred Dzeny, the Director, is reported to have said that the New Patriotic Party should prosecute members of the government that are corrupt.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition,” he is quoted to have said.

H e also said, "When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally."

READ ALSO: Northern Region: NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys assault regional secretary

However, the EOCO office in Accra dissociated itself from the Eastern Regional EOCO boss’ comments saying “his personal view has nothing to do with the office”.

The EOCO further described Mr. Dzeny’s comment as unethical and unprofessional which is against the standards of the office he holds.