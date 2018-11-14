Pulse.com.gh logo
EP Church honours Bawumia for his religious tolerance

  • Published:
play

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has been honored by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church for his religious tolerance.

In a citation read on behalf of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, by the Hohoe District Pastor, Rev. E. K. Torbani reads:

"Though a Muslim, you have agreed to worship with us for the first (1st) time on the 125th Anniversary Celebration of the establishment of the E.P Church.  This proves that you are really a father for all not only to Muslims.

“For your fatherly love, you never minded the deplorable nature of our Eastern Corridor road to delegate any other personality but to honour our invitation as promised.

"Your role in every programme of the country is admirable and worthy of praise. The E. P. Church, Ghana, Rev.Seegar Memorial Congregation, congratulates you and says Kudos. Ayekoo."

The Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church praised Vice President Bawumia for being a man of valour and peace, who is a father for  all regardless of one's religious background.

The ceremony took place during the 125th anniversary celebration of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at the Rev.Seeger Memorial Congregation in Hohoe.

It was under the theme "Walking In The Light Brings Salvation"

Rev. E.K.Torbani  commended Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia for gracing the ceremony despite his busy schedule.

Vice President Bawumia’s humility and trans-religious tolerance has endeared him to the various religious groups.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

“As a devoted Muslim, Dr. Bawumia has a perfect sense of the need for religious tolerance and has demonstrated true leadership and commitment at the same time," Rev.Torbani noted.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledged 500 bags of cement for the construction of a community religious radio station for the church and also presented Ghs 10,000 as his contribution towards the growth of the church.

The Vice President was accompanied by the deputy Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Maxwell Blagodzi and other government officials to the church.

